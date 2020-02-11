Cornard United have reacted to a five-game losing run in the Thurlow Nunn League First Division North by announced the departure of manager Dave Childs just eight months into his reign at Blackhouse Lane.

The former Braintree Town Reserves manager and Little Oakley assistant joined Cornard, where he had a spell as an 18-year-old goalkeeper in his playing days, in the summer following joint-bosses Michael Schofield and Matt Grove moving on.

But after a few promising runs of results and the recent addition of former professional Marcus Bent, a friend of Childs', the club find themselves on the back of a five-game losing streak and 15th in the table.

Cornard United manager - Dave Childs..Pic - Richard Marsham. (11598461)

A post on the club's official Twitter account read: "It is with a heavy heart that we have to announce today that we have parted company with our 1st team manager Dave Childs.

"The club would like to thank Dave all of his enthusiasm and hard work and energy that he put into the club in the short time that he has been here."

Despite having a number of holes to fill in the squad, Childs set out at the outset that he was looking to eclipse the 12th-placed finish the player-management duo achieved in 2018/19.

After a flood of new signings and a slow start, registering their first win under his tenure eight games in, the team put in some promising results and looked to be having a positive season at the turn of the year, lying 12th.

But they are yet to win a game in 2020, with their losing run having ironically started against Saturday's visiting opponents to Blackhouse Lane, Needham Market Reserves (4-1 defeat on December 28)

The club announced some changes to the management team on January 10 with Tom Clark coming in as first-team assistant manager having been a player-coach at Tiptree Jobserve.

