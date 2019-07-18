Needham Market forward Jamie Griffiths has returned to Long Melford on an initial three-month loan deal.

The 27-year-old, who made one senior appearance for Ipswich Town in 2010, was a revelation during his first stint with Melford, scoring 56 goals in 77 appearances.

A move two levels up the non-league pyramid to Needham followed in 2017, but he is now back at Stoneylands in time for the new Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division season.

Jamie Griffiths joins in the goal scorers putting Needham 3-1 up against Hitchin Town. (13973209)

Griffiths told the Melford website: “I’ve really enjoyed my last two seasons at Needham, it’s a brilliant club with so many great people, but I’ve had to put my family first.

“The travelling last season meant that I didn’t spend as much time as I wanted to with my son, who was born in December, so I want to get the right balance and feel this is the best option for my family right now.

“I’m truly grateful to Wilks (Richard Wilkins, Needham manager) for everything he and the club has done for me during my time at Bloomfields, and for understanding my situation. It’s not been an easy decision to make, by any means, but I thank everyone at Needham for their support.”

“For now, I’m looking forward to returning to Long Melford, playing with the lads at Stoneylands, and working with Bradders (Jamie Bradbury, Melford manager) again. Hopefully I can help the team achieve more success on the pitch.”

FOOTBALL - Needham Market v Coalville Town..Pictured: Jamie Griffiths...PICTURE: Mecha Morton... (13973177)

Meanwhile, as Griffiths rejoins the Villagers, another player's exit has been confirmed.

Spanish winger Pablo Chaves, who helped the club to win the League Challenge Cup last term, has joined higher-league Felixstowe & Walton United.

Chaves made a total of 45 appearances during 2018/19, finding the back of the net on 13 occasions.

* Following on from the arrivals of Joel Glover and Dan Hayes, Hadleigh United have announced the return of Charlie Howlett.

The defender has rejoined the Brettsiders following a stint with lower-league Ipswich Wanderers.