Thurlow Nunn League First Division North side Cornard United have not had to look far or take long to appoint their new managers after Liam Aves' announced departure earlier today (Tuesday, September 4).

The club's official Twitter account has revealed first-team captain Michael Schofield and team-mate Matt Groves, who were only appointed under-18s managers in the summer, are taking up the reins with immediate effect.

Schofield signed for Aves and joint-manager Ryan Lines during last season from Long Melford.

He was appointed to the role of captain this season in a move Aves explained was a nod to what he was trying to do at the club by 'building a club, not a team'.

The former Halstead Town Reserves manager's departure came just five league games into the season with Cornard having only picked up three points and suffered back-to-back 6-0 away defeats.

DEPARTED: Cornard United's previous joint managers Liam Aves and Ryan Lines

Saturday saw the side exit the Buildbase FA Vase 4-2 at Holland FC, which proved to be Aves' last game in charge of the side he was a former player of.

Lines had complicated matters earlier in the day by posting on Twitter that he was actually on gardening leave, after taking a break from the game while his partner was expecting a second child, and saying he had not technically left his role at the club.

But the club have now seemingly cleared up that he will not be returning to manage the club in the short-term, at least.

Groves tweeted: "Delighted to be given the opportunity to manage such a great club with so much potential... I'd like to go on record that @liamaves helped me a lot personally and was a credit to the club I wish him all the best in the future. #uptheards"

The pair are set to take charge of their first game when Cornard host Wisbech St Mary in the First Division North on Saturday (3pm).