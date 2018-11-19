Kie Dyer, son of former Premier League star midfielder Kieron, is looking to make his mark on the Thurlow Nunn League after signing permanently for Premier Division strugglers Hadleigh United.

The teenager, also a central midfielder, completed a two-year BTEC diploma in sport at AFC Sudbury Academy in the summer, but will play up a level from now on, having represented the Yellows' reserves side in the Thurlow Nunn League First Division North.

Dyer was yet to make a senior competition appearance for the Bostik League first-team, though he did represent Mark Morsley's side in the recent new floodlight opening charity friendly against an Ipswich Town XI.

FOOTBALL - AFC Sudbury Reserves v Woodbridge Town...Pictured: Kie Dyer...PICTURE: Mecha Morton. .. (5483034)

The midfielder was part of Danny Laws' treble-winning under-18s side from last season but had s only come back to make one appearance for AFC Sudbury Reserves in the Thurlow Nunn League this season, with the club also operating an A team in the Essex and Suffolk Border League as well as a midweek Thurlow Nunn League side.

Dyer made his debut for Hadleigh from the bench on Saturday in their 2-1 away defeat at Newmarket Town, who saw the game out with 10 men after Matt Hayden was shown a straight red card for arguing with the referee after being awarded a free-kick.

AFC Sudbury's Kie Dyer - son of former Ipswich Town player Kieron Dyer - in action against Ipswich Under-23s. Picture: Clive Pearson (4890745)

Meanwhile, Kane Munday, who was on loan to Hadleigh from AFC Sudbury, has returned to his parent club having made eight appearances.

Hadleigh, who received a relegation reprieve last season, currently lie third-from-bottom in the table and are next in action on Wednesday evening when they travel to divisional rivals Long Melford in the league's Challenge Cup (7.45pm).