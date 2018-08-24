Tom Huggins has made it clear to Sudbury’s players they are not to let their 40-point cushion at the top of the table allow them to take their foot off the gas as they host second-placed Swardeston on Saturday (11am).

MBFP-06-08-2016-019 Bury v Sudbury Cricket Sudbury captain Darren Batch applaudes his teamates for taking another wicket Bury Free Press 06.08.2016. (2872360)

The Talbots could take a big step towards securing back-to-back Gibbs Denley East Anglian Premier League titles with victory at Friars Street this weekend, with only three games, and 90 maximum points, available to play for following it.

Sudbury racked up their third straight win on Saturday, and eighth without defeat, with a 120-run success at Vauxhall Mallards that saw Martyn Cull hit 70 not out before Ben Reece took 3-30.

And the side will not be resting on any laurels going into the clash with challengers Swardeston, who they successfully fended off to win their maiden EAPL title last year.

Club captain Darren Batch said: “It is nice to have this 40-point gap but the guys are definitely focused on winning.

“Tom (Huggins, coach and first XI captain) spoke to us and said it is not too bad if we do not win, but we will be going all out for the win.

“We beat them at their place early in the season without Tom and Adam (Mansfield) so we have got great confidence.”

Seam bowlers Jonny Gallagher and James Poulson are both back available for Saturday with Dustin Melton still injured.