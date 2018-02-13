Talbots begin title defence at home

Sudbury are set to start the defence of their Gibbs Denley East Anglian Premier League crown at Friars Street.

The 2018 season fixtures have been released, with The Talbots opening up their new campaign at home to Norwich on Saturday, April 14 (11am).

The Norfolk side finished the 2017 season fourth-from-bottom while Sudbury made club history with their first top-flight title in a stellar campaign for Darren Batch’s side, ending with the team parading the trophy around English champions Essex’s ground.

The second weekend sees an early resumption of the A134 derby with a trip to Bury St Edmunds on April 28, who finished second-from-bottom last term.

The return fixture at Friars Street is set for July 7.

The Talbots will end their 2018 season at home to Cambridge Granta on September 8.

• The fixtures for the upcoming Marshall Hatchick Two Counties Championship have also been released, with the opening day matches, also on April 14, seeing Hadleigh host Woolpit in Division One, Sudbury II travel to Haverhill in Division Two and Long Melford hosting Easton in Division Two.

Melford will no longer play Exning, as the club has merged with Premier League Burwell and moved their second team to the Cambridgeshire league.