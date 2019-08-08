Suffolk head coach Andy Northcote has paid tribute to skipper Adam Mansfield after his resignation across all three formats, writes Nick Garnham.

Mansfield was the county’s youngest-ever captain at the age of 25 when he was appointed to the role in September 2016.

After stepping down as the county’s Twenty/20 and 50-over captain a fortnight ago, Mansfield has also now quit as leader of Suffolk’s red-ball side.

Adam Mansfield in action in what proved to be his last match as Suffolk captain versus Cambridgeshire at Ipswich School Picture: Nick Garnham (14972411)

His resignation comes in the wake of Suffolk’s drawn Unicorns Championship Eastern Division fixture versus Cambridgeshire at Ipswich School.

Suffolk are currently joint fourth with Cambridgeshire in the table, 16 points behind leaders Staffordshire with two match remaining, meaning they are unlikely to win the title this season.

The county will appoint an interim captain for their final two Unicorns Championship matches, away to Cumberland and at home to Northumberland.

Sudbury v Bury St Edmunds - Adam Mansfield bats for Sudbury..Pic - Richard Marsham. (12821452)

Mansfield said: “I said to the boys after the game that it felt like the end of an era and time for me to step aside.

“It is hard for the same person to keep motivating the same group of players and it is time for a new person to come in and freshen things up.

“However, I still want to play for Suffolk, if selected, across all three formats in the future.

“I would like to thank Andy, the team and the committee for all their support over the last three years.

“It is just a shame that we have not been able to win any silverware during that time, but we are in a good position moving forwards to keep challenging in the future.”

Northcote, who has worked alongside Mansfield since his appointment as skipper throughout his tenure, said: “Unfortunately Adam has decided to step down after three years in charge across all formats.

“He has been an absolute gem to work with, has the lion firmly in his thoughts and throughout his tenure the group have been incredibly responsive to his ideas.

“He is an incredible captain, man-manager and, above all, a good bloke who I can happily call a friend. That plays such a big part of why we do this; making lifelong mates.

“I’ll certainly miss working with him but am delighted that he will firmly remain within our ranks.

“An interim captain will be announced over the next few days to see this vital part of the summer out. With two games to go and a very tight division, it’s very important that we choose wisely and the boys rally behind whoever it may be.

“I don’t foresee our structure initially changing too much so hopefully the impact won’t be too big.”

Mansfield, who turns 28 on August 21, made his debut for Suffolk in 2011, ironically at Ipswich School, the venue for his last match in charge as captain.

After leading the side for the first time against Buckinghamshire at Tring Park in the final fixture of the 2016 campaign, Mansfield was appointed as Suffolk’s 22nd permanent skipper since joining the Minor Counties Championship in 1904.

He succeeded county stalwart Tom Huggins, who took on a full-time coaching role at Essex CCC.