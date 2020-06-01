Plans are already afoot to reschedule Suffolk’s ECB showcase fixture versus Kent Spitfires for next season.

The match, which was due to take place at Copdock & Old Ipswichian CC on July 17, has now been cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The ECB have confirmed there will be no domestic cricket played in this country until August at the earliest, which includes all the showcase fixtures between the rebranded National Counties Cricket Association sides and first-class counties.

Darren Ironside batting for Suffolk versus Staffordshire at Copdock last season, a ground which will now not host Kent Spitfires this season (35743089)

However, the likelihood is that the fixtures will take place between the same counties at a similar time during the 2021 calendar.

More than 900 of the 1,200 tickets for the fixture, which went on sale at the start of December, had been snapped up before the fixture was thrown into doubt by the country going into lockdown in mid-March due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The fixture, sponsored by car dealership Turners Hyundai, was set to see a first-class county play in Suffolk for the first time since 2005 when Glamorgan were the visitors in the former Cheltenham & Gloucester Trophy.

Hundon-based Jack Beaumont pictured bowling for Suffolk versus Norfolk at Copdock & OI CC in 2018. Beaumont, who plays for Copdock, was hoping to captain Suffolk against first-class county Kent on his home ground in July, but could still get the chance to do so next seasonPicture: Nick Garnham

Suffolk CCA secretary Toby Pound said: “The cancellation of the showpiece match against Kent Spitfires will come as a huge disappointment to cricket followers in Suffolk who were keenly anticipating the contest between Suffolk’s best and the professionals from Kent.

“Martin Taylor and his team at Copdock & OI CC have done a tremendous job in generating so much interest from local businesses, clubs and Suffolk supporters and it is such a shame that all that hard work will not come to fruition this year.

“The good news is that I understand it is very likely that the game will go ahead next season so we will do our best to ensure that the disappointment of this season will be more than made up next year.”

Copdock & OI Chairman Nick Meakin said: “The club are, of course, very disappointed that the showcase game cannot proceed this year, especially given the huge amount of time and effort that had been committed to the planning and organising of the event during the winter months.

Sudbury's Adam Mansfield in action in what proved to be his last match as Suffolk captain, versus Cambridgeshire at Ipswich School last seasonPicture: Nick Garnham

“That said, the club fully understands and supports the decision taken given the current COVID-19 circumstances.

“On a more positive note the club has been asked, and we have agreed, to host the 2021 showcase game. We would like to thank all who booked for 2020 and look forward to welcoming them and others to a ‘packed house’ on a sunny day next summer.”

