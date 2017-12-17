Suffolk’s Jaik collects top award at home of cricket

Suffolk cricketer Jaik Mickleburgh recently collected the Wilfred Rhodes Trophy, which is presented annually to the batsman with the highest average in the Minor Counties Championship.

Mickleburgh, who scored 815 runs at 116.43, was presented with the trophy by former ECB Chairman Lord Ian MacLaurin, who is now the president of the MCC.

The 27-year-old ex-Essex batsman, who signed for Suffolk last season, received the award at the Minor Counties Cricket Association’s Christmas Lunch at Lord’s.

He said: “It is a nice occasion to come to the home of cricket and collect this award, not only on a personal level but representing Suffolk as well.”