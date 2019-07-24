Suffolk are searching for a new white-ball skipper after Sudbury’s Adam Mansfield’s resignation from the role, writes Nick Garnham.

Mansfield has skippered Suffolk across all three formats of the game since being appointed captain at the age of 25 ahead of the 2017 season.

The wicket-keeper and batsman confirmed his decision to hand over the leadership of the 50-over and T20 sides following Suffolk’s three-day match at Lincolnshire earlier this week.

Adam Mansfield opening the batting for Suffolk against Lincolnshire at Cleethorpes. Picture: Nick Garnham (14223962)

Mansfield led Suffolk to the quarter-finals and then semi-finals of the Unicorns KO Trophy in the previous two seasons, before the county suffered a first-round exit this summer.

Suffolk finished fourth of five sides in their group in last season’s inaugural Unicorns T20 competition and third this season, winning four and losing four matches on both occasions.

Mansfield, who turns 28 next month, said: “Over the last three years we have done quite well in the one-day stuff, but we have struggled in T20s.

“I think it is time for someone new to come in with new ideas and maybe go about things slightly differently and I hope that brings a change of luck and better performances and whoever comes in can bring some silverware back to Suffolk.

“It was a difficult decision, but I just felt we need a change and I am not sure being a keeper as captain is right because I think you need to be in contact with the bowlers more.

“I have spoken to head coach Andy Northcote and he has backed the decision and understands, although he is obviously disappointed I have decided that, but I think it is the right option for Suffolk.

“If selected I will still play, but the person who comes in might want to go down a different route and that is fine.”

Mansfield’s side suffered a 269-run loss to reigning Eastern Division champions Lincolnshire in their three-day Unicorns Championship fixture at Cleethorpes.

Suffolk were bowled out for 170 in reply to the hosts 316 for 7, before Lincolnshire set the visitors 426 to win, after declaring on 279 for 7 in their second innings.

Opener Jaik Mickleburgh carried his bat for 62 not out as Suffolk were dismissed for 156, after collapsing from 119 for 3.

The defeat leaves Suffolk in fifth place in the table after three rounds of matches, with Suffolk’s next match versus Cambridgeshire at Ipswich School, starting on Sunday, August 4.