Suffolk FA are asking clubs to refrain from training, playing matches or taking part in meetings with immediate effect, in the wake of this afternoon's latest government coronavirus public address.

Unlike some local leagues, county cup competitions which Suffolk FA run were still taking part up until yesterday, but have now been suspended as the organisation looks to do its bit to stop the virus spreading by advising people to stop football-related activities at once.

A statement released at 5.30pm this afternoon said: "Following this evening’s announcement from government advising against all non-essential travel and social contact, we advise all football-related activity in Suffolk be suspended until further notice.

"This includes all face-to-face training, matches, hearings, courses and meetings of any kind, with immediate effect where possible.

"Suffolk FA staff will continue to be available via the main office number and emails.

"Further updates will be communicated in line with government advice.

"We continue to wish the Suffolk football community well and urge everyone to continue to adhere to the latest public health advice."

