Sudbury Rugby Club will open up their return to London League 1 North on Saturday with Ben Scully believing just surviving should not be the limit of their ambitions.

His side make one of their longest trips of the campaign to get their season under way this weekend with Ruislip playing host in north west London.

Having been relegated on their last visit to Level 6, Scully could be forgiven for merely targetting survival as the London 2 play-off winners head into 2018/19.

But their head coach believes his side would be capable of pushing on for the top half, once safety has been guaranteed.

“We want to win as many games as we can and be competitive,” he said.

“We want to stay in the league at the very least and will be looking at pushing on up into the top half from there.”

An attractive style of rugby along the way will again be the way Sudbury will look to go though, he said.

He admitted the departures of Austin Beckett (university) and Henry Cowling (Shelford) will be ‘big losses’ but said he feels pleased with the recruitment they have done and believes the relatively young squad will be all the better for being a year older.

Jake Thurlow will retain the on-field captaincy while Paul Mather takes over the club captain role from Shaun Smith.