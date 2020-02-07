Sudbury’s budding basketball star Cameron Taylor-Willis has described Ipswich Basketball’s Under-18s’ National U18 Cup success as ‘amazing’.

The 17-year-old centre was a key player with 11 points and 13 rebounds as she helped Ipswich to a narrow 60-57 final victory over Reading Rockets at the University of Essex Arena.

She said: “It’s amazing to be able to have won with this group of girls.

Cameron Taylor-Willis from Sudbury got a call-up for the Team GB U18 Women's squad for 2019 European Championships. Picture: Ipswich basketball (28421397)

“We knew Reading would be tough, but we played very efficient basketball and managed to pull through the win.

“The feeling of winning doesn’t compare to anything and it means so much to every single one of us.”

Ella Pearson, also from Sudbury, was also part of the squad, alongside captain Esther Little from Bury St Edmunds.

GB Basketball's U18 Women in Euro Champs pre-season warm-up against Greece (in white). Bury's Esther Little (blue number 13) and Sudbury's Cameron Taylor-Willis (blue number 15). Picture: GB Basketball (28421304)

All three were also part of the National U16 Cup success in 2017/18, and have since received call-ups to the Great Britain U18 squad.

They used this experience to just grab the win in a game that came right down to the wire.

Taylor-Willis added: “It was very back and forth throughout the game which made it very tense and probably made the feeling that bit better.

“We have some of the same girls (from the U16 cup success), but we had some of the younger ones that will go through the generations just like me, Ella and Esther have.

“The aim is to just keep playing hard and keep the winning going.”

Ipswich currently sit top of Division One of the NBL with 11 wins and two defeats from their 13 outings so far; they do not have an U18 Women’s League team.

Read more Other Sport