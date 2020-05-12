The sound of balls being hit at Sudbury Tennis Club's courts on Quay Lane is set to be echo out from tomorrow (Wednesday) after the club confirmed they are reopening in line with new coronavirus guidance measures.

It comes after the government and their governing body, the Lawn Tennis Association, gave the green light for people to start playing a few select sports, also including angling, basketball and golf, from tomorrow.

The club is for members only but today has seen new reduced prices put out to those who played last year, with the 2020 season having been due to start from April 1, thus cutting playing time by a month and a half.

Club secretary Helen ('Squash') Jackson said they are accepting new members outside that pool and anyone interested should email her at squash.jackson@hotmail.co.uk or see the club's website for a registration form (check the below prices are on it as it is in the process of being updated).

The new discounted prices and memberships, with juniors' fees included in coaching programmes on offer, being put out are:

Full adult membership - reduced from £120.00 to £105.00

Associate membership - reduced from £75.00 to £65.00

Family membership - reduced from £240.00 to £210.00

Student membership (in full time education, 18 years old or younger) reduced from £55.00 to £48.00

Parent of Junior membership - (ie parents of children that would ordinarily be having coaching with Matt) reduced from £30.00 to £26.00

Jackson said that due to them not being able to sanitise the clubhouse adequately it will remain closed until further notice.

One of the three courts, court 2, is currently being kept out of use (Courts 1 or 3 must be pre-booked via ClubSpark), with the situation set to be regularly reviewed.

Restricted playing measures announced yesterday, including singles allowed against someone from another household but doubles only with members of the same household, will be in operation.

Members at Sudbury are to be restricted to a maximum of two hours on court per day and no more than three days in a week, both measured as per household rather than per person.

As per the LTA guidance, players are being told to bring their own balls pre marked so each player can identify their own and only pick up their own to serve, if playing as part of different households.

The club's head coach Matt is set to phase in coaching on pre-booked courts "in a highly controlled manner, exercising due diligence".

