Sudbury strengthen after making flying start at Bury

After making ‘the perfect start’ to their Gibbs Denley East Anglian Premier League title defence, Darren Batch has revealed the club have strengthen their ranks further with the addition of Suffolk star Martyn Cull.

While ex-Essex man Jaik Mickleburgh topped the Minor Counties Championship 2017 averages (116.40), Cull made the top 10 in the country (7th) with 520 runs from his 11 innings at an average of 52.00 as Suffolk came second in the Eastern Division.

And after Sudbury (302-5) thrashed rivals Bury St Edmunds (64 all out) in a 238-run victory in their opening match, club captain Batch is excited about Cull’s addition.

“It is fantastic for the club that we have been able to attract a player of Martin’s quality and when he is available for us he will bring a huge amount of skill and knowledge.

“He has played for several years now at this level and at Minor Counties level and performed consistently well and he is a huge signing for us.”

Cull has been playing for Saturday’s visitors to Friars Street, Copdock & Old Ipswichian (11am) but school commitments in his line of work means he will not be available until May half-term, in a month’s time, and then not again until his school breaks up for the summer.

Sudbury will be without first-team captain and coach Tom Huggins this weekend, who starred at his former club Bury St Edmunds with a century (105 from 121 balls), though South African overseas pro Timothy Johnston, an off-spinner all-rounder, is set to make his Talbots bow.

“That was Tom’s third Premier League hundred in a row, as he got two in the last two games of last season,” said Batch.

“He obviously was a very important player for us on Saturday as, no doubt, he will be all season.

“He is going to be a big miss for us as he is an opening batsman and important bowler as well.

“But the team will get a huge boost this weekend with the arrival of Tim Johnston.

“Hopefully he can bring us his skills and expertise.”

Johnston is set to bat at number five on Saturday with Batch also impressed with Kenny Moulton-Day’s 36 from 26 balls at Bury, batting higher up the order than he has before at number four.

“Tom has been really impressed with how he has trained this winter, making improvements in his game and he was given an opportunity with Ben Reece, Ben Parker and Tim Johnston missing, and he took it with both hands.”

On the bowling front, Batch was more than happy to heap praise on James Poulson, who was instrumental in setting the tone for Bury’s meek response with figures of 4-14.

“His bowling performance was exceptional,” he said.

“He ripped out their top four and they knew from there it was going to be a long way back.”

Batch, in charge of the team in the absence of Huggins this weekend, is looking for more of the same to keep up the early momentum in their title defence against a Copdock side who finished the 2017 campaign in fifth position.