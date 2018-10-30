In front of a packed 200-plus crowd at Sudbury Rugby Club on Sunday, the home boxers duly rose to the occasion as Neil Anderson revelled in 10 out of 13 winners on a memorable first show of the season.

The evening started off with six up-and-coming Sudbury Amateur Boxing Club talents getting their first ever taste of action in the ring with the traditional curtain-raising skills bouts.

Head coach Anderson was delighted for all of them but picked out young Ben Abbott, Millie Bonner and Kamani Street as particular highlights, saying all three ‘boxed well’, while Connor Leamey and Roman Street also gained valuable experience.

Ellie Mateer, Bout 8 - (Red) Jordan Barrett (Hooks) v (Sudbury) Ellie Mateer (Blue)

Asked to pick out his top three fights from the rest of the card, which featured schoolboy and schoolgirl, junior, youth, heavyweight and light heavyweight match-ups, it was actually one of the three defeated ones which he wanted to mention first.

“Ellie Mateer took part in her first contest, at 28kg, and boxed a girl from Hooks in London, who are known to be one of the best clubs for fighters in the country.

“She (Jordan Barrett) comes from a family where her brothers have won numerous national titles and she was bigger than Ellie, so it was always going to be hard.

“But for a 12-year-old she put in a proper, proper shift, despite being up against it.

“She did really well and she was so upset she lost but I was so proud of her.

“She is a little talent and one for the future.”

He described 13-year-old Scott Stannard’s 32kg schoolboy victory over Islington’s Maxmilian Glenister as ‘very classy’ as he took a unanimous verdict after dominating each round.

Archie Bennett Bonner tasted victory in his first bout, overcoming Canvey’s Harry Hartley in a junior 60kg contest, which saw his opponent hit the canvas in the opening round to get the crowd up on their feet.

“He used his height well and boxed really well, showing good concentration,” said Anderson.

Jake Summer, Bout 20 - (Red) Gianni Antoh (Albion) v (Sudbury) Jake Summer (Blue)

Jake Sumner warmed up for his NABCs Over-19s category campaign, which sees him take on a former ABA national runner-up in Harwich’s Patrick Allen-Cripps in the opening round, with a victory over Trumpington’s Gianni Antoh in what was the Sudbury boxer’s 50th fight.

Anderson said: “He moved up to light heavyweight but he has taken his speed with him and I thought he looked really good.

“He picked his shots, hid behind his jab and moved well. I am really pleased with him and despite how hard his opponent looks in the NABCs, I think Jake has got his number.”

He also felt the sheer effort put in by Sudbury’s Kyle Mateer and Haverhill’s Rollo Dicks, made their 60kg junior bout one of his favourites of the night, with the former going on to take the victory for the host club.

“Kyle boxed well but both of them threw everything out of the window and put everything into it.”

Other Sudbury winners on the night were: Cameron Aitken, Cameron Mateer, Kie Bryan, Callum Brooks and heavyweight Vernon Jansevskis, the latter in his first bout. Ruby East was the only other home fighter not to taste victory on the night.

“It was a great night,” said Anderson. “We had 20 bouts and 19 featuring Sudbury boxers, with six in the skills.”

The club are set to host their next show on a date to be confirmed in February.