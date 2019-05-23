Adam Mansfield is confident Sudbury will get the defence of their East Anglian Premier League crown back on track in the coming weeks.

The Talbots skipper has seen his side lose back-to-back matches to see them drop to seventh in the table following the first five matches.

But after a four-run defeat at home to a Frinton-on-Sea side who harbour ambitions of taking their title off them, and which came after a 37-run loss at Burwell & Exning, Mansfield is far from declaring a crisis.

SUDBURY: Cricket - Sudbury v Norwich in Premier League title decider Adam Mansfield scored 108.Picture by Mark Westley. (10994103)

“There is no need to panic,” he said. “We did not play well against Burwell but we did play good cricket against Frinton – we just came out on the losing side, which is disappointing but those close matches have been going our way in the past.

“Sometimes they don’t though and that is cricket.

“The league is so tight at the minute that if we win the next two we go right back up there.”

The all-day 120-over format comes in for the next 11 matches, which start for Sudbury with the visit of a Copdock & Old Ipswichan side (11am) who have amassed exactly the same amount of points (68) from their opening five games as their hosts.

Gallery1

“Copdock are always a good side and have some good youngsters coming through,” said Mansfield.

“If we are playing good cricket we know the results will come.”

Ben Parker is now back from university for the summer so is available to boost the Talbots’ batting line-up but key figure Tom Huggins is unavailable due to his Essex commitments.

* See this week's Suffolk Free Press for Johnny Amos' latest in-depth look at life at the club in his Johnny's Journal column.