Neil Anderson was left full of pride as he witnessed 10 of his 12 Sudbury fighters come out of their year-ending home show with victory, writes James Walker.

Sudbury Amateur Boxing Club’s head coach was delighted with the technical ability on display across all their competitors on the card at Delphi Centre on Sunday.

“As a group, they all boxed really really well,” he said.

Sudbury ABC Boxing Show. Ben Abbott SABCv Danny Hale. Picture by Mark Westley. (24389566)

“Even the boxers that lost, their result was really close.”

Ben Abbott was named as his stand-out performer after he overcame an opponent he lost to just two weeks ago. After losing via a split decision last time, revenge was sweet for the 10-year-old as he took an unanimous decision.

National Schools champion Ellie Mateer took on the runner-up of the weight class above, yet still came through with a win which left Anderson beaming with pride.

Sudbury ABC Boxing Show. Ellie Mateer SABC v Ellie Traynor.Picture by Mark Westley. (24389563)

“Ellie kept making her opponent miss and then catching her with the counter,” he said.

Brother Cameron also produced a win for the family.

Anderson said: “He lost the first round but showed great maturity and composure to win the next two rounds and get the result via unanimous decision.”

National Schools runner-up Scott Stannard,13, produced a solid performance to beat an opponent two weight classes heavier. The teenager won via split decision against Shae Growler, a Schools semi-finalist in Peterborough. While not at his best, Stannard showed his quality and deserved the win after landing the cleaner shots.

Flyweight Kie Bryan, 17, was labelled “too clever” for his challenger as he continued the winning trend by putting in a good display, beating Liam Holden via unanimous decision.

Gallery1

Despite David Penfold and Nick Judge losing their bouts, their coach was pleased with them.

“They boxed well and were unlucky to lose, still they were both a joy to watch and technically very good,” he said.

Reflecting on the afternoon, Anderson was proud of the show his boxer’s put on.

He said: “It was brilliant, you could really see the development of the fighters, they all looked well-schooled and showed great commitment.”

Sudbury’s young stars now have a break over the festive period before returning to action in the new year. Kie Bryan will be preparing for the Youth Championships in January, while in the same month Ellie Mateer is travelling back up to Leeds to give Sunday’s competitor a chance at redemption. Meanwhile, sibling Cameron will join Scott Stannard at the junior ABAs in February.

Read more Other Sport