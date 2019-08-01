Darren Batch has revealed Sudbury’s players cannot wait for Saturday’s key clash at leaders Frinton-on-Sea (11am), which looks set to make or break their bid for a third straight Read Brothers Ltd East Anglian Premier League title.

The Talbots go into the game in third place in the table and 26 points adrift of their opponents with seven matches of the season to play.

But the pressure of this weekend’s match is one their club captain says they will relish, rather than wilt in.

SUDBURY: Sudbury Cricket Week Day 3 .Sudbury Cricket & Hockey Club, Pavilion Quay Lane Sudbury cricket team Picture by Mark Westley. (14257454)

“It is a really important game for us and one which the whole team and club are really looking forward to,” he said.

“It is always a good day out at Frinton. On the field it is going to be tough as they are still unbeaten this year, but I am more than confident if we perform we can get the job done.”

The wet weather at the weekend left only half of the six matches from the division with any form of result.

SUDBURY: Sudbury Cricket Week Day 3 .Sudbury Cricket & Hockey Club, Pavilion Quay Lane Ben Reece bowling Picture by Mark Westley. (14257456)

Sudbury were able to take away nine points from their home draw with Exning & Burwell though after they registered 216-8 in their reduced 37 over allocation, before the umpire abandoned play with the visitors on 94-0 in 14 overs.

And Batch was quick to praise the groundstaff at Friars Street for their role in allowing them to close the gap slightly, gaining two points on Frinton and one on second-placed Swardeston.

“The guys getting the pitch fit to play was good as we benefited by two points by taking nine instead of the seven for an abandoned game,” he said.

“You never know how important those points are going to be; last year we won the league by one point, so every point counts.”

Despite the significance of the opposition, he insisted their mentality going into Saturday’s game will remain the same as any other game.

“It is a dangerous thing if you go into a game concentrating on not losing,” he said.

Sudbury are set to be boosted by having their whole squad available together for the first time this season, though there is a doubt over whether former captain Tom Huggins will be playing after travelling back from Essex’s Twenty20 match in Bristol on Friday night.