Sudbury (286-9) made it back-to-back East Anglian Premier League South Group wins with a nervy one-wicket triumph at the expense of local rivals Bury St Edmunds (282-9) on Saturday.

Visiting captain Sean Park opted to bat first upon winning the toss but it was Sudbury who started strongest with James Poulson taking a one-handed return catch to dismiss Bury opener Alfie Marston.

The hosts’ Darren Batch, as at Frinton last week, formed an excellent new ball partnership with Poulson and was rewarded for his efforts when Chris Benjamin edged to Ryan Vickery at slip to leave the score at 21-2.

Justin Broad (41) and Josh Cantrell (84) rebuilt steadily for Bury before the third wicket fell with the score on 81, and while wickets fell at relatively regular intervals, there were too many boundaries for Sudbury’s liking and Bury’s progress continued steadily towards a good first innings score.

Ali Allchin (58) combined with Cantrell to add impetus to the innings, and the final total was 282-9 on what was a good pitch with a fast outfield to match. Batch was the pick of the bowlers with 2-32 from his 10, while Paddy Sadler and Jonny Amos also claimed two scalps.

Sudbury’s reply got off to the worst possible start when Martyn Cull was dismissed in the first over for 0.

Keelan Waldock and Batch put on 75 for the second wicket to build a platform for the chase, and a second excellent partnership between Batch (94) and Ben Parker (69) established real momentum for the home side.

Chasing 282 was never likely to be straightforward and a flurry of wickets left Sudbury five down with 71 still needed when skipper Adam Mansfield joined Parker at the crease.

Once again Sudbury appeared in control before Parker edged behind to the returning Allchin, and when Mansfield and Poulson both fell on 265, Jonny Amos and Ollie Riddick came together with 18 still required.

The duo batted calmly against a re-energised Bury and both struck boundaries at crucial moments. And while there was almost a final twist in the tale when Riddick was bowled with the scores level, Amos (17 not out) – called up late due to Alex Quin being injured in warm-up – kept his cool to strike a third boundary from the third ball of the final over to seal the victory by one wicket.

* The win was the second over Bury within 24 hours, with Friday night seeing Kenny Moulton-Day’s side make a successful start to their defence of the Thank You NHS Suffolk Cup, defending a mammoth 231 in 20 overs.

The 1st XI are at home again on Saturday against Saffron Walden (11am).

