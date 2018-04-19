Sudbury ready to mount title defence

Despite making very minimal changes, Darren Batch is confident Sudbury Cricket Club can overcome second-season syndrome to retain their Gibbs Denley East Anglian Premier League crown.

The Talbots captured their maiden top regional tier title last term and go into an opening fixture at Suffolk rivals Bury St Edmunds on Saturday (11am) with club captain Batch feeling good about their chances of repeating 2017’s league and cup success.

“It will be quite difficult to top what we did last year but the challenge is trying to maintain that now,” he said.

“It is always more difficulty to do it the second season but we have been training hard during the winter knowing we are not going to surprise teams this year, which we did benefit from last season.

“We have not had many changes and our players are known to teams and they know our strengths and weaknesses, and we have got to be ready to meet that challenge.”

There is one particular reason behind Batch’s confidence that 2018 will not be a case of after ‘the Lord Mayor’s Show’, and that is the one new face that will feature in their side from next week.

With South African Dustin Melton having now acquired British nationality, The Talbots’ trump card will be South African Tim Johnston joining as overseas pro.

“It is a fantastic singing for us,” said Batch.

“We won the league last year and we have added a first-class player into our team.

“He is an off-spinner all-rounder and hopefully he can contribute with both bat and ball, and he will be important to us.

“We are hoping he will also benefit us off the field as well as he will be running training and will be bringing in new ideas and ways of doing things, as well as working with the juniors.”

Like Johnston, fellow spinner Ben Reece will also be out of the country for the opening match, with the Suffolk player having extended his stay in New Zealand until the end of the month after the side he is playing for out there made it through to a play-off.

Fellow Suffolk player Ben Parker will miss the first five games (university), while Tom Huggins remains first-team coach and first-team captain.

Batch said he thinks last year’s runners-up Swardeston and sixth-place Frinton-on-Sea, who have added former Essex man Jaik Miklebrugh to their ranks, will be their two main title challengers.

Teenager Keelan Waldock, who made his Premier League debut as a 16-year-old in the 2016 season, is someone he hopes can stake his claim for a regular spot this season.

“He played a handful of games last year and opened the batting and did well, so we are hopeful that this season he can push on and play a bigger role to continue his development,” he said.

There is not due to be a change to their openers, with Jonny Gallagher and James Poulson set to take the new ball, while Suffolk captain Adam Mansfield and Huggins will look to get early runs on the board.

Assessing opening opponents Bury, who finished second-from-bottom last year, Batch said: “We have got the better of Bury recently and we will be looking to go there and get another good result.

“It is always a good place to play, as if you are going to get a good pitch anywhere it is there.”

The format of this year’s Premier League will remain the same, with the first five and last six 50 over games (win or lose) and middle 11 all-day games (win, lose or draw).

“The 50 over stuff suited us last year,” said Batch.