Ben Scully was delighted to see his Sudbury side survive tests of character on their way to a convincing 54-21 victory over Luton in London 1 North on Saturday.

RUGBY - Sudbury v Luton..Pictured: Shaun Smith scores a try...PICTURE: Mecha Morton... (4337503)

The Blues had to initially fight back to take control of the game after two first-half intercepted tries had briefly swung the initiative to the visitors.

It saw them bounce back from the previous weekend’s defeat at North Walsham to record their second win in four fixtures since promotion.

“It was a credit to the boys that they kept their focus, their concentration,” said Scully. “We’d identified that our athleticism, pace of play and wide playing skills would beat them.

“We probably tried to do that a bit too much at the start, which led to a few mistakes, but I can’t criticise when they were trying to do the right things.

RUGBY - Sudbury v Luton..Pictured: Sam Maile breaking through...PICTURE: Mecha Morton... .. (4337504)

“I think we found a rhythm. We were direct when we needed to be, and picked our moments to go wide. It was good to see the boys had a game plan, and that they were able to adapt it.”

Sudbury controlled the first half taking play to the visitors from the off. They were dominant in the lineout, took their own scrums and disrupted the opposition scrums and had great success in the loose.

Luton never looked like challenging the Sudbury line, but two intercepted passes as the hosts threw the ball around in the backs gift-wrapped tries via swift full-back Davies.

Sudbury scored first with a wide move finished off by Shaun Smith after three minutes of play which was converted by Sam Rust, the first of his seven successful kicks on the day.

Will Ponty was next to cross the line with only seven minutes on the clock.

RUGBY - Sudbury v Luton..Pictured: Will Ponty scores a try...PICTURE: Mecha Morton... .. (4337506)

With Sudbury still on the charge Luton intercepted a pass on their twenty two and the full back ran sixty metres to score. He repeated this again within minutes, levelling the score.

Sudbury countered immediately; Tom Dain, after several phases of play in the 22, crossed the paintwork. Rust then broke from a scrum midway in the field to put Chris Whybrow clear, and he then claimed a second as from a lineout the ball moved right across the park for him to touch down as the half-time whistle sounded.

The second half saw Luton use their weight in the forwards to slow the game down, rolling the maul to greater effect but it did little to put them in scoring positions.

Charles Jackson scored after 10 minutes of the half from a scrum on the 22 and doubled his tally almost immediately when from a line out on the 22 the ball crossed the pitch through the backs for Jackson to finish.

Luton were trying to employ their forwards at every opportunity and secured a five scrum and trundled over for a pushover try with the number 8, Strachan claiming the points.

Deep into time added on Sudbury secured turnover ball in their own 22 and Jake Sumner darted over to score behind the posts to complete a strong performance by the Blues.

“I think the last try of the day epitomised us,” said Scully. “They were desperate for a bonus point, and they were putting us under a lot of pressure.

“We wereprobably without the ball for a period of 10 minutes, including the referee talking, and then to turn it over and go three quarters of the pitch to score was a credit to the boys and their skills and work rate.

“I was really happy. I said we needed to get back to winning ways, and we did just that.”

Sudbury visit Eton Manor (4th) on Saturday (3pm) who have won three and drawn one.

“They play on a 3G pitch which will allow a quick game, and I think that will be to our benefit,” said Scully. “I’m looking forward to it.”