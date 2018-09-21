Sudbury men’s first-team captain Chris Smith says they are ready to begin a bid for East Premier B hockey following an undefeated pre-season which saw them take on four teams in the league above.

AIMING HIGH: Sudbury men's first-team goalkeeper Chris Smith, pictured in action for his side who are targetting Premier B hockey for next season Picture: Mark Bullimore

With a new national league coming into play from next season, five teams instead of the usual two are set to be promoted from East Men’s League Division 1 North.

Sudbury thrived on their return to the level last time out, finishing fourth and having been well in contention for promotion until a sluggish start after the return from the winter break.

But following the methods of new top-quality coaches over the summer in former Pakistan international Adnan Zakir and ex-Dutch national league player and renowned trainer Leonie Kammeijier, the latter of whom has joined them permanently, rubbing off Smith believes they are capable of setting their sights higher to grasp a golden opportunity.

The long-serving goalkeeper said: “We had set ourselves the challenge of staying up following our promotion (last season), knowing four would be going down.

“We were really pleased with how we did and bar a couple of results we could have got promoted again.

“I don’t think we were ready for that then but we are keen now to push on and get promoted to Premier B hockey, with the top five going up.

“We started really early with our pre-season by getting the guys together to play in a summer league. We played four teams from the league above in pre-season and we were undefeated, so it was really pleasing.”

Smith believes the side who take to the field at Great Cornard Sports Centre on Saturday to face Cambridge University II (2pm) will be a better one than started out this time last year, despite the personnel being the same.

“Squad-wise we have not changed but what the coaching has brought to the side from a strategy and tactical point-of-view has really taken us forward,” he explained.

The most recent friendly saw Sudbury come from two goals down in the second half to draw 4-4 (Chrystal 3, Mayers) at Shefford & Sandy, who achieved promotion to Premier B themselves last year.

l Sudbury Ladies’ first team warmed up for life in East Women’s League Division 1 North, following promotion as champions of Division 2 South West, with a morale-boosted 7-2 win over local rivals Bury St Edmunds at Great Cornard.

Becky Spencer will again captain the side who head to Cambridge University I on Saturday (11.30am), with survival the first aim.

In Sunday’s friendly they had to contend with the unseasonally high temperature which led to a lethargic start before a change in positions saw them start to thrive from the second third.

Jess Jacobs and Liv Greaves got the goals started before Abbi Taylor (2) and Ami Humphreys (2) got in on the act with Spencer’s penalty flick completing the scoring.