Sudbury could effectively secure their participation in London 1 North for a second successive season with a home win over bottom three side Fullerians on Saturday (3pm).

There were no local league games last weekend during a planned slip week and Sudbury return to action 10 points clear of the three bottom places assigned for demotion with four games to play; a maximum of 20 points left available to claim.

A large win over third-from-bottom Fullerians could leave Ben Scully’s side 15 points clear with 15 to go, and with a far superior points difference it would effectively secure their survival.

Sudbury in action against Halstead Templars in a round robin Friday evening tournament at Sudbury Rugby Club Picture: Roger Cuthbert (7937563)

The side kept their eye in with a round robin tournament with Halstead Templars and an Essex University development side at their Whittome Field base on Friday evening.

In the 30-minute one half games, Halstead came from 7-0 down to beat Sudbury 8-7 with a successful penalty from Brett Ballard which was the last kick of the game.

Sudbury won their next game against the Essex Uni side which also included some Halstead players, as they did not have a full quota.

In the Templars’ game against the Essex side, which saw them borrow some Sudbury players, Halstead went behind to an unconverted try before three tries from debutant Graham Watson and one from Brad Cox, to win 19-5.