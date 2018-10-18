Sudbury’s first-team recorded their first victory in East Women’s League Division 1N at the fourth attempt with a pleasing 3-1 home success against Lowestoft at Great Cornard.

Sudbury started the first half strongly but failed to capitalise with their possession and numerous short corners.

The deadlock was finally broken from a short corner with Jess Jacobs striking at the top of the D and Mai Easton deflecting it in for a 1-0 lead at the changeover.

Sudbury Ladies v Lowestoft Ladies - Sudburys Ali Yates.Pic - Richard Marsham. (4771520)

The second half started well for Sudbury who turned defence to attack for Olivia Greaves to convert from a one-on-one.

Lowestoft started to create their own pressure and after several short corners got themselves back into the game with a well-executed goal.

Sudbury started to control the game and after linking up passes from around the D, Easton was able to sore another goal to wrap-up the points.

* The Ladies IIs were unable to build on their blistering start to the season in Division 4NW(S) – having won 10-0 at Haverhill in their opener last weekend – losing 2-0 at Cambridge City V.

Missing a few of the usual squad, the ladies fought hard with some incredible defensive work from Tor Apter and goalkeeper Claire Locke meaning the hosts only led 1-0 at half-time before Cambridge went on to get a second.

* Sudbury Men’s I were left wondering how they dropped their first points of the season against recently-promoted Potters Bar in a 1-1 draw in Division 1.

They enjoyed the lion’s share of possession and chances in the first half with shots flying wide of the mark, while a drag flick from Adam Bullock was expertly deflected off the line while the home ‘keeper also made some solid saves. Dan Birch went on to miss a gilt-edged chance on the back post as the first period ended goalless.

Sudbury Ladies v Lowestoft Ladies - Sudburys Liv Greaves.Pic - Richard Marsham. (4771524)

The second half continued in the same vein but Potters Bar grew into the game creating more chances as their full 16-man squad began to pay benefits.

Sudbury man-of-the-match Freddie Flowers continued to showcase some excellent stick skills and distribution to fashion more chances. And midway through the half the visitors took the lead through an excellent finish by Will Chrystal at a penalty corner routine.

Sudbury’s joy was shortlived however as Potters Bar drew level, despite a save from Chris Smith in the Sudbury goal with the rebound smashed home high into the net.

There was still time for Sudbury to be awarded a penalty stroke as a shot was illegally stopped on the line, however the resultant flick sailed wide of the goal and shortly afterwards the returning Sam Martin ghosted in at the back post but found the home ‘keeper on hand to deny him.

Sudbury now have two home games: against Norwich City on Saturday (2pm) and Old Southendian the following weekend, to consolidate their position at the top of the table and keep their promotion ambitions on track.

* Sudbury Men’s II came out of a seven-goal thriller 4-3 victors at home to Norwich Dragons II in Division 3NE.

After they fell behind James Fraser converted from a short corner.

Sudbury Ladies v Lowestoft Ladies - Sudburys Kirsty Batch.Pic - Richard Marsham. (4771523)

Despite some superb defending led by man-of-the-match George Apter, the hosts went behind again to a fluke goal before Fraser again levelled.

But Norwich scored another goal with fortune behind it just before half-time to leave Sudbury 3-2 down.

Suds dominated the second half and found the net with an exquisite goal from part-time captain Jeremy Pryce-Hall.

With 10 minutes to run and the scores level, the young captain did it again with a superb deflected finish from Sam Clarke’s wonderful pass as they saw out a 4-3 win.

* The Men’s III were unable to build on last Saturday’s victory as they lost 2-0 at Norwich Exiles I on a bouncy pitch in Division 5NE. They fell behind 10 minutes in, to a well taken goal, and brought out the best in visiting ‘keeper Kenny Moulton-Day as he pulled off a number of athletic saves before they doubled their advantage before the break via a short corner.