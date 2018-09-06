‘There’s no need to panic’ – that is the message from Sudbury Cricket Club captain Darren Batch following the Talbots’ lead at the top of the EAPL being cut to a single point.

Darren Batch

A 55-run defeat at Mildenhall handed Sudbury their first back-to-back defeats of the season, coming after a costly home loss to title challengers Swardeston.

But Batch says the side are not collapsing under the pressure of trying to retain the Gibbs Denley East Anglian Premier League, after lifting it for the first time in their history last September.

Ahead of hosting Cambridge Granta on Saturday (11am) in their penultimate match, he said: “We are still top and are confident of getting a couple of wins, and then we will be champions again.

“I think the two games we have lost in the last two weeks, on paper, were the two hardest games of the season as they were second and third. We knew they were going to be tough.”

Batch feels the simple win-two-games formula now in front of them to triumph over Swardeston, coupled with having a pair of home fixtures, with Norwich visiting the following weekend, can help.

“Hopefully it has cleared our minds a little bit and focused us a bit more,” he added.

“There are no bonus points equation to worry about now; it’s clear-cut that we have got to win two games.”