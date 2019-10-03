Two convincing home victories and two clean sheets has left Mark Morsley pleased with the week’s work at AFC Sudbury.

While there were concerns at a start to the season which had seen seven defeats from their opening 11 games in all competitions (three wins and one draw), the manager has insisted he was not in that camp.

And his steadfast belief in his side’s ability to turn the results around – four straight defeats across league and cup – appears to have been justified a week on.

AFC Sudbury 4 Felixstowe & Walton United 0- Tom Maycock on his way to a hat-trick Picture: Steve Screech (18286974)

A 3-0 home win against fellow slow starters Basildon United on Saturday – who were reduced to 10 men in the 54th minute at the expense of a penalty converted by Callum Harrison to break the deadlock - saw them shoot up seven places in the BetVictor Isthmian League North Division table to ninth.

With just two changes from that line-up for Tuesday’s non-prioritised Group 1 Velocity Trophy home match with Felixstowe & Walton United – explained by boss Morsley as more about respecting tonight’s FA Youth Cup tie with the same opponents at the same venue (7.45pm) – they did the business again with a 4-0 victory. A hat-trick from Tom Maycock was followed by a milestone first goal for 16-year-old substitute Shane Temple, on his first-team debut, to quickly quieten any unrest on the terraces.

“I am pleased,” said Morsley. “The league win was important. It was 0-0 at half-time but we had done the stats and we had 77 per cent possession.

AFC Sudbury 4 Felixstowe & Walton United 0- Shane Temple scores on his first team debutPicture: Steve Screech (18286962)

“But second half we got an early goal with the penalty and really it was easy after that. Three flattered them really and it was a solid performance, like tonight.”

But he will not be allowing anyone to get carried away ahead of Saturday’s trip to a Brentwood Town side (3pm) desperate to add to their solitary point.

“We have had a good week but we need to pick up a win or certainly not lose at Brentwood and then we would obviously like to get a positive result in the Suffolk Premier Cup at home to Hadleigh (Tuesday, 7.45pm).”

He is confident centre-back Adam Bailey-Dennis can make his return from a muscular issue on Saturday.

Former AFC Sudbury chairman and life president Phil Turner saw the standing area outside the clubhouse renamed in his honour ahead of the Basildon home match as the 'Heads Up Yellas Terrace'Picture: AFC Sudbury (18093223)

Meanwhile, he praised Temple for a lively cameo debut, as well as what fellow debutant Sam Cooke can add.

“”He is on the shoulder and he did really well,” he said of striker Temple.

“I have seen him once (before) this season and they talk of him highly. Both the lads have got potential.”

Maycock, in his first season since graduating from the academy, rewarded those hardy souls who braved the wet weather in a crowd of 95 on Tuesday with a hat-trick inside 41 minutes.

Sam Cooke makes his AFC Sudbury first-team debut against Felixstowe & Walton United in the Velocity TrophyPicture: Steve Screech (18287195)

His first gave reward to a bright start in the 14th minute and was worth the reduced entrance fee alone. Winning the ball back on the right wing he danced his way into the penalty area before shifting feet and flicking it past keeper Andrew Crump.

Maycock punished a Crump spillage for his second on the stroke of half-time and completed his hat-trick with another decent run and finish in the 55th minute.

He capped his night two minutes from time as he laid on a great low cross for Temple to steer home.

AFC’s first three points ensures they kept their slim chance of qualification from Group 1 is still alive with two games to play.