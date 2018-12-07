Ben Scully is hunting for ‘a bit of payback’ this weekend, as Sudbury Rugby Club return to an old foe in London 1 North, writes Hannah Dolman.

SUDBURY COACH: Ben Scully

They will travel to Old Priorians on Saturday with two back-to-back league victories under their belt, thrashing Diss Rugby Club 52-3 in their last outing.

The side will look to extend that winning run to three, while also settling an old score as they look to get revenge on a team that did the double over them in the 2016/17 season, the last time Sudbury were at this level.

Scully said: “The top two or three sides are running away, so forget about them, while beating Diss gives us a bit of distance from the bottom four. But that middle group are there for the taking.

“We owe Priorians from the last time we were in this league, we went away, didn’t play well and lost, so we feel we owe them a bit of payback.

“They play on a small pitch so it’s quite narrow and I am expecting a physical confrontation – we will probably have to go through the middle more.

“I know the potential we have and, from the sidelines, you’ve only seen snippets of that so far. But we have managed to pick a really strong team for two weeks now and that has made a huge difference.

“I know that when it clicks together, the sky’s the limit for this group, they are getting there.”