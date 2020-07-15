Current Covid-19 restrictions mean it will be somewhat different this year but Sudbury will still be staging their annual celebration of cricket next week.

The club’s ‘Cricket Week’ has had to be slimmed down to a four-day event, kicking off with the traditional visit of chairman Louis Brooks' work team, Symantec Old Boys on Tuesday.

Hadleigh will then be the visitors to Friars Street on Wednesday, followed by neighbours Acton on Thursday.

Action from Sudbury Cricket Week 2019 PICTURE: Mecha Morton

The feast of cricket for the town will now conclude on Friday, following another fixture being able to be confirmed, with the Sudbury Ladies' team hosting Mistley Ladies in an evening match starting at 6pm.

All the other games will start at 11.30am with the club bar opening for the event, though there will not be the usual marquee and hospitality on offer and social distancing for spectators will need to be adhered to, as per ECB restrictions released last week.

“Cricket Week will not be in the usual format but we will be doing what we can,” said chairman Brooks of the festival which usually provides a good source of income.

SUDBURY: Sudbury Cricket Week Day 3 .Sudbury Cricket & Hockey Club, Pavilion Quay Lane Sudbury cricket team Picture by Mark Westley. (38524862)

"The only thing we don’t have is lunches and a marquee plus the social distancing.

"It will still be great fun and the weather looks cracking."

Cricket at the club was able to get under way after a 300-day absence on Saturday with a thrilling first-team friendly with Witham.

The Read Brothers Ltd East Anglian Premier League’s new regionalised format for 2020 has handed the Talbots, who finished third last season, an opening South Group trip to reigning champions Frinton-on-Sea on July 25 (11am).

CRICKET - Sudbury Cricket Week ....PICTURE: Mecha Morton. (38524886)

Lower-league Hadleigh, who did not play last weekend, are set to visit Frairs Street this Saturday (11am) as Adam Mansfield’s side finalise their preparations for a return to competitive action. The seconds have go to Earls Colne while Nowton visit Sudbury on Sunday.

