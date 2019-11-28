Sudbury’s losing bonus point in Saturday’s 15-12 defeat at Old Haberdashers lifted them to eighth in London 1 North, but left Neil Dachtler frustrated by his team failing to pick up a larger share of the spoils, writes Ken Watkins.

Late in the second half, when they were trailing by three points, Sudbury opted to kick for the corner and a lineout instead of taking a shot at goal from almost directly in front of the posts. It was a costly decision.

“It’s a little bit of nous in the right areas,” said head coach Dachtler. “We are getting into positions. There were probably six points we could have kicked today and that would have given us the win.

Sudbury v Chingford - the players compete at a scrumPicture: Jen McElroy (21888819)

“We decided we wanted to score a try. I can understand. When you’re away from home you want to get the win. Things that came off for us last week in better conditions and on a better pitch were not coming off for us this week. We’ve come away with one point. Could have been two, might have been more. Should have been more, really.

“We’re disappointed but much happier than when we were last here (71-26 defeat).”

Sudbury’s sluggish start saw Haberdashers score two early tries.

Sudbury Rugby Club's head coach Neil DachtlerPicture: Don Reekie (Sudbury Rugby Club) (16014029)

“They’re a big side, not that skilful, but big lads who play their brand of rugby the way they want to play it, if you give them time. We stood off them and let them do it. When we didn’t, that’s when we started to capitalise,” said Dachtler.

“We knew if we were direct with them, played hard, got off the line and didn’t let them have any time with the ball, we could turn things over and get things going our way because we knew they wouldn’t want us running at them directly.”

Sudbury are not in action this weekend before hosting current fourth-placed Brentwood on December 7.

“That game is going to be a real humdinger,” said Dachtler.

“We will regroup and go again, and concentrate on the last three games before Christmas.”

Sudbury are away to Old Priorians (12th) on December 14, and have a home derby against former head coach Ben Scully’s Colchester (3rd) on December 21.

