AFC Sudbury’s chairman says he will be writing a letter to Bury Town officials to apologise for a club Twitter post featuring a pool cue and hammer to promote Tuesday’s derby match.

The post was actually a montage of individual goal celebration GIFs (moving animation) that had been put together originally by new webmaster Steve Screech.

But put together it did not present the best image, chairman Andrew Long admitted.

AFC Sudbury published this GIF ahead of the derby with Bury Town, which was later taken down (16872560)

“As soon as I saw it I asked for it to be taken down, which it was,” he said.

He explained that “Ben Hammett has been known as ‘the hammer’ ever since he was a boy” and that Adam Bailey-Dennis “fancies himself as a pool hustler”.

He added: “I think it was the wrong message.

“I will write to Russell and Chris (Ward, Bury Town chairman and media officer) to say there was no intention (of inciting violence).”

Meanwhile, manager Mark Morsley felt Bury needed to demonstrate more of a sense of humour.

“It’s a bit of banter and fun,” he said. “It’s how football used to be when we could have the crack and if the Bury chairman wants to construe it to be anything other than that he needs to get a life.”

Following their 3-0 win, Bury chairman Russell Ward wrote on Twitter: “Once again our friends down the road try to be funny, once again it backfires.”

Former AFC Sudbury striker Olly Hughes, who scored Bury's third goal on the night, re-posted AFC's derby promotion Tweet, which had since been removed by the club from their official account, with the message: "Look forward to you boys dancing again later this season. Remember to bring the snooker cue and hammer with you (*crying laughter emoji*) @AFCSudbury."

AFC Sudbury's new goal GIFs this season also features an expletive every time 17-year-old academy player Freddie King scores, said to be a pun on his name.

It first comes up with 'F King Hell! Bow down before 'The King'.

Long said he felt it was not appropriate and was asking for it to be re-done.