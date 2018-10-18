Sudbury Rugby Club’s superb year has been capped off with a night to remember at Twickenham Stadium after nomination for the Crabbie’s National Rugby Awards.

The Whittome Field-based club enjoyed a stellar last 12 months with the 2017/18 campaign seeing their first XV promoted from London 2 North-East via the play-offs and their Under-18 Girls side going on to lift the Essex Cup.

Meanwhile, refereeing has been a big focus at Sudbury, meaning they now have 29 young referees officially qualified.

SHORTLISTED: Ellie Rogers was shortlisted for Women’s Player of The Year at the Crabbie’s National Rugby Awards (4795524)

These achievements earned them a spot on the six-strong national shortlist for Club of the Year, giving chairman Bob Waller a huge helping of satisfaction at their progress.

“The nomination was a reward for everyone who put effort in,” said Waller.

“The Club of the Year award is about everyone – the girls, the cleaners, the people who staff the car parks on the weekend.

“All of the other awards were brilliant and great for the individual or team but the club award is dedicated to everybody.

“We wouldn’t be anywhere, we wouldn’t be a club without volunteers and we brought everyone, from the first-team captain to the cleaner, to Twickenham with us.”

Ellie Rogers’ recognition as Women’s Player of the Year was another string to the side’s bow, rewarding her tenacious work on and off the field since joining aged 12.

As well as leading the women’s XV to the finals of the Essex Cup and Ipswich 7s, Rogers leads on the O2 Touch Rugby recreational scheme and is lineswoman for the men’s first team home and away.

The Crabbie’s National Rugby Awards celebrate the best of English rugby from grassroots to the very pinnacle of the game – and were created in 2015 with former England captain Chris Robshaw playing a major part.

Over 20 club members made the trip down to rugby HQ for the awards, enjoying a day of celebrations in the company of 2003 World Cup winner Mark Regan and Martin Offiah.

Despite Mollie Latham from Crewe and Nantwich RUFC claiming the overall awards, Waller paid tribute to Rogers’ contribution to the club’s general health.

“Ellie is flying the flag for the club and for women’s rugby as a whole,” said Waller.

“We’ve got the most young referees and female players in the county and a lot of that is because of her leadership and encouragement of others.

“She’s all about involving everybody in every aspect of the rugby and to reward her with a day out at Twickenham is fantastic.”

l Meanwhile, Ben Scully’s men’s first team are set to return to action following a free weekend, at fifth-placed Old Haberdashers on Saturday (3pm).

Sudbury lost 52-7 at home to early pacesetters Rochford Hundred last time out, but it was a performance which head coach Scully felt showed a lot of promise.

Sudbury currently lie 10th in the table with two wins from their opening six matches back up at the higher level.

* Early Eastern Counties League Greene King 1 South leaders Hadleigh return to action with a trip to bottom side Brightlingsea on Saturday while Halstead Templars, who are currently second from bottom, go to Harwich & Dovercourt II and Sudbury Talbots (Sudbury II) are at Ipswich Magpies (all 3pm).