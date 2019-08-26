A quartet of Sudbury Masters swimmers took home medals after competing in the World Championships in Gwangju, South Korea.

Conditions were very humid, but the Sudbury swimmers coped exceptionally well.

Stuart McLellan won the club’s first medal, claiming gold in the 3K open water, while Terry Mansi was also on the podium, finishing in fourth place.

The Sudbury Masters team out in South Korea for the World Championships

Both swimmers are now in the 70-74 age group.

Next were the pool events, starting off with the 800m freestyle, where McLellan finished fourth and Mansi in ninth place.

McLellan then competed in the 400m IM and won the silver medal, while in the 200m IM he finished in a credible fourth spot.

Mansi, who trains in Spain, also swam well, finishing eighth in the 200m freestyle and 10th in the 50m freestyle, while also posting season best times in the 800m and 200m freestyle events.

Kitty Craig and Hayley Brown, the other two of the Sudbury contingent, were competing in their first World Championships and also got on the podium.

Craig won bronze in the 100m breaststroke, and also finished fourth in the 200m breaststroke and 6th in the 200m IM.

Craig had three swims in the championships and clocked personal best times in all three.

Brown made the podium in her swim, finishing in sixth place in the 100m breaststroke, and taking eighth spot in both the 50m fly and 100m fly.

Both ladies are in a very competitive age group, of 35-39 years.

It was a very successful competition for all four of the Sudbury swimmers, and up next for the club is the National Championships, which will be held in Sheffield at the end of October.

Medals are awarded in these championships for the first six places.

If you are interested in joining the club, please visit www.sudburyswimming.org.uk or email info@sudburyswimming.org.uk

The club are always looking for new members, both young and old, and all are welcome.