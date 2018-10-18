Mark Morsley hailed the performance of his AFC Sudbury side as they returned to winning ways in the league – and revealed he has challenged them to make it the start of a long unbeaten run.

Reece Harris’ 44th-minute strike, the recent signing’s first for the club, proved to be enough to take all three points in a 1-0 victory in their Suffolk derby at Felixstowe & Walton United on Saturday.

It was a first victory in five attempts in the Bostik League North Division for the Yellows, dating back to their opening day success at Tilbury, leaving Morsley’s side 17th in the table, albeit with a few games in hand, ahead of hosting 15th place Barking on Saturday (3pm).

Reflecting on the weekend’s result, which came on national Non-League Day in front of a bumper crowd of 663, the AFC boss said: “It was a very, very good performance and an important performance.

“We needed to go away and be solid in our play which we were and that was what pleased me most.

“Their man of the match was their goalkeeper and that tells the story.”

Harris, who joined AFC from Heybridge Swifts in late September, drew praise for his display, and the boss expects him to get better and better as his fitness levels continue to improve.

“He was our best player on the day and the best player on the pitch,” said Morsley.

“He had a really good game and was involved in all the good stuff we did.

“He is not fully fit yet. He had a stop-start start to the season and had an injury which kept him out for a while at Heybridge.

“He ran himself into the ground, starting off as a left winger and ending up playing behind the striker.”

The AFC chief is now hoping the result can kickstart an unbeaten run up the table now their adventures in the national FA cup competitions are behind them, having played five straight cup fixtures before returning to league action at the weekend.

“I said to the lads before the game we need to get five, six or seven results on the bounce and that was a great way to start,” he said.

“I know we have got games in hand but we have still got to win them.

“Barking will be a tough game. I know their manager Jason well and we will have to put another strong performance in.”

Morsley was due to field his strongest side for last night’s friendly with an Ipswich Town XI (see online gallery this afternoon), which was put on to celebrate the opening of the club’s state-of-the-art LED floodlights.

The installation, including allowing the club to reduce their carbon footprint and become more energy efficient, has been made possible from a £32,839 grant from the Premier League through the Football Stadia Improvement Fund (FSIF).

Paul Hayes’ slight tear in his calf meant he was not taking part last night and is a doubt for Saturday’s game.

* AFC Gold week 24 winners: £100 (184) D Rippingale, Bures Rd, Gt Cornard; £10 (144) S Day, Tudor Rd, Sudbury; £10 (154) C Totman, Hillside Rd, Sudbury.