Mark Morsley was bewildered and frustrated to see his AFC Sudbury side fall to a single goal defeat at home to Felixstowe & Walton United in the BetVictor Isthmian League North on Tuesday night.

It followed a 3-1 defeat away to Coggeshall Town in their season opener on Saturday as the Step 4 side have nothing to show from their opening two league fixtures.

They will host Felixstowe once more in the preliminary round of the FA Cup this Saturday (3pm) before travelling to Histon, who are in their first season at Step 4 after gaining promotion, for a bank holiday league encounter (3pm).

Jack Spurling made lots of saves as the home team peppered the goal at the end Pictures: Thomas Bradford

He said: “It’s a new fixture for Sudbury, it’s a great place to go, a great facility and pitch. And it should be a good game.”

He is encouraged by Tuesday’s performance as, while Morsley admits Sudbury were poor at Coggeshall and did not ‘deserve’ anything from their trip, it was a very different story as they played host to their Suffolk derby opposition.

After a goalless first period with few clear cut chances for either side, the game came alive after Felixstowe’s Armani Schaar converted from close range in the 61st minute against the run of play.

It seemed to spark AFC on further as they upped the tempo in attack, with the final 15 minutes a near constant barrage on the Felixstowe goal, but they were unable to find the all important score.

Liam Bennett was consistent and tireless down the right wing from the full-back position while Reece Harris’ quality of delivery created chances for the Sudbury players in the box.

But arguably the two best chances for equalisers came in added time, with Tom Maycock first forcing a quality block from a Felixstowe defender at close range one minute into added time before Sean Marks then headed narrowly wide, also from close range, in the 94th minute as it became clear it was not to be Sudbury’s night.

Morsley said: “I’m lost for words how we didn’t manage to win it. My team were fantastic.

Captain Joe Whight looks on as Sudbury and Felixstowe players lock horns

“And why the Referee’s Association are sending referees to Step 4 games that don’t even know the drop ball rule.

“The man has cost us a game, he missed a blantant foul – I don’t want to say too much, but that performance from him was an embarrassment.

“Pick any number above six and that’s how many we should have won by; they’ll say they defended well, the keeper played out of his skin, but we should have won.

“Maybe we should have hit the target a bit more, we probably had four headers that didn’t hit the target but that shouldn’t matter, we had plenty of chances. That’s football, it’s what makes it such a great game but it can also be so frustrating and that’s how I feel, so frustrated.”

On Saturday, Sudbury found themselves a goal down at Coggeshall in the third minute before another score in the 38th minute made it 2-0 at the break.

Maycock found a goal in the 61st minute but the defeat was sealed on 90 minutes with a third score for the home team.

Morsley said: “I’m proud of the team, we were disappointing on Saturday and we bounced back with a much stronger performance.

“The reaction was good, the performance was good, I’m just completely amazed and just shaking my head at the fact we haven’t won.

“I pay credit to the way we played, and the reaction to our performance on Saturday – there were plenty of things to be positive about.

“We kept the ball very well, we opened up time and time again, there were really good performances from both the wing-backs, both second year scholars Benno (Liam Bennett) and Harry Critchley among a number of good performances.

“It takes a little time to really assess it all, emotions are a bit raw immediately and so there is just a sense of having been let down badly by the performance from the ref.

“But he wasn’t the one diving around making stops for 90 minutes, and the boys deserve a bit of credit for that.”

A Sudbury player reaches the ball first in the midfield battle

Sudbury: Walker, Bennett, Critchley (Maycock 70’), Altintop, Bailey-Dennis, Whight (c), Hunter, Dettmar, Marks, Harris, King (Mundawarara 65’)

Attendance: 262

Free Press Man of the Match – Liam Bennett, for his energetic tempo and tireless runs down the right, with him involved or creating most chances.

The two finalists in last season’s Suffolk Boys’ U18 Midweek Cup have been drawn against each other in this season’s first round.

Walsham-le-Willows will host AFC Sudbury, who won 4-1 in the final at Portman Road last May to win the cup for a fourth year in a row, in the first round. The tie is set to be played the week commencing September 9.

Hadleigh United will also host Kirkley & Pakefield Royals in the first round while Cornard United will host Beccles Town.

