It was the sort of game his side may have lost last season, but manager Mark Morsley was delighted to see AFC Sudbury run out 4-1 winners during Monday’s battle of contrasting styles against Histon.

While a youthful Sudbury look to build from the back, through the midfield before involving their attackers, the newly-promoted Stutes are a physically imposing outfit that provide a major threat from set pieces.

Those type of teams have previously got the better of Morsley’s men, but they looked a much more streetwise unit in the blazing Cambridgeshire sunshine.

Histon FC v Sudbury, Ed Rolph. Picture: Keith Heppell. (15793079)

Forwards Sean Marks and Freddie King sent Sudbury into the break two goals to the good and while Histon substitute Danny Gould halved that deficit shortly after the restart, the visitors’ striking duo helped themselves to another goal apiece late on to wrap up a first league win of the season.

“We were tremendous. We got things right tactically in terms of how we dealt with their threat and then we have dominated the possession,” said Morsley.

“I came back to this club to bring the youngsters through and to play this type of football, which we have done, but you have to allow them the scope to make mistakes and not worry about making mistakes.

Gallery1

“It is all about keeping the ball and we did that so well, our movement was fantastic.

“Histon are very good at what they do but you can only impose yourself physically on games if you can get near the opposition and our boys have not allowed that to happen.

“One of the lessons we had to learn was getting better at coming away and playing on grass pitches against physical sides. That was an Achilles heel for us last year, but we have worked hard on it in pre-season.

“We needed to find a way to deal with it better and hopefully we have found it.”

It took the away side 17 minutes to break the deadlock through summer signing Marks, who guided a downward header from Reece Harris’ left-wing cross beyond the reach of Histon goalkeeper Phil Peachey.

Teenager frontman King went close moments after with a deflected effort from distance, but it did not take him long to find the target.

Histon defender Rob Ruddy dallied in possession in the 36th minute and the academy product nipped in, rounded Peachey and calmly rolled the ball into an empty net.

The home side had offered little heading into the break but within three minutes of the restart they were back in the contest.

Right winger Gould – on for Lewis McDonald – cut in from the flank and from 20 yards out he unleashed a rising shot past Sudbury goalkeeper and second-year scholar Sam Wright, who was making his senior debut in place of the injured Paul Walker.

But, while the home faithful may have been anticipating a sustained period of pressure from their side, Sudbury had other ideas.

The Yellows got back on the front foot almost instantly and after Ben Hunter had stung Peachey’s palms and a number of dangerous crosses went unconverted, they restored their two-goal advantage 10 minutes from time.

King was the scorer, firing low into the bottom right hand corner, and two minutes later he turned provider for his strike partner Marks as the experienced frontman volleyed home from 12 yards out.

Sudbury: Wright, Bennett, Harris, Altintop, Grimwood, Whight (O’Malley 46), Hunter, Holland, Marks, King, Dettmar (Maycock 75). Attendance: 267

Free Press Man of the Match – Freddie King and Sean Marks: Difficult to split the forwards who helped themselves to two goals apiece

* Sudbury’s reward for beating Felixstowe & Walton United 2-1 (Marks and Liam Bennett) in the Emirates FA Cup on Saturday is an away tie at lower-league Deeping Rangers, who ply their trade in the United Counties League Premier Division.

AFC will make the trip to Lincolnshire on Saturday, September 7.

Of more immediate concern for manager Morsley will be Saturday’s home game against Romford (3pm) and the visit of Heybridge Swifts in the Velocity Trophy on Tuesday (7.45pm).