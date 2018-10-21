Ahead of their first home show at Sudbury Rugby Club this weekend, Sudbury Boxing Club started their season in fine style on the Trumpington Boxing Club show in Cambridge on Sunday.

Scott Stannard starred for the Suffolk club by taking a points verdict victory over London champion Joshua Jarvis from Westham, who was a quarter-finalist in last year’s schoolboys championships, in their 32kg contest.

Scott, 13, controlled the first and second bouts, making his opponent fall short and landing crisp counters. In the third he was drawn in to fight as Jarvis gave it everything to get back into the bout, but the judges felt it was not enough.

Sudbury Amateur Boxing Club's Cammeron Mateer (right) and Scott Little (4790245)

Cammeron Mateer secured a deserved points win at 54kg against home boxer Tommy Petchell.

The 14-year-old started well, landing strong backhand hook combinations to the head of the older more experienced Petchell.

Mateer put his excellent fitness to good use to take all three rounds.

Both boxers will be in action on Sunday at Sudbury Rugby Club along with 17 other home boxers as Sudbury stage their first show of the new season.

From 10-year-old 30kg Ben Abbott having his first skills contest to 50-bout veteran Jake Sumner, who has moved up to light heavyweight this season.

Doors open at 4pm with boxing starting from 5pm with tickets available on the door.

l The boxers and coaches of Sudbury are also set to be sporting their new club tracksuits which have been paid for by sponsors Brankai plastering and building contractor, Redmayne Bentley, M A Builders, Edwin’s Installations (all fuel stoves and servicing), Miniwaste and Cox’s Fruit and Veg.