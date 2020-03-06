Neil Anderson hailed Scott Stannard’s Eastern Counties final display in front of 200 people at the Delphi Centre on Sunday as ‘the best he has ever witnessed from a Sudbury boxer’.

The 14-year-old captured his fourth regional title in as many years in style in front of a joyous home crowd in his Under-38kg contest, to set up a England Boxing Junior Championships quarter-final bout at the same venue a week on Sunday.

He took a unanimous decision against his older opponent, Shay Fearon of Billericay & Wickford, with one round in particular leaving Sudbury Amateur Boxing Club head coach Anderson spellbound.

“Honestly, I have never ever seen one of my kids box as well as he did in that second round; he was class,” he said.

“The boy never got near him but he has put some hours in to make it happen.”

Stannard, last year’s National Schools runner-up, was required to step into the higher age group Juniors this year in a bid to retain his England place. Only the finalists of the under-16 category are set to receive national selection this year.

On the back of his National Schools final, he became the first Sudbury ABC member to represent England when he took to the ring in the GB Schools Three Nations Finals Day in Barnsley last June.

“Shay Fearon has only lost three of 17 and one of those had been to Scott in the Schoolboys last year,” said Anderson. “He is not a bad kid at all.”

Stannard will now hope another vocal home crowd can roar him through to the national semi-finals when he takes on Reuben Muston from Whitley in Oxfordshire at the Delphi Centre on Sunday, March 15 (from 12.30pm tickets available for £15 on the door).

Sudbury’s success at hosting the quarter-finals, organised by Anderson, last year saw them handed it again this year.

Nick Judge will not be in the ring again for that one though after he found his step up into the Juniors against Levi Crabb from Pound Lane (Basildon) tough going in a unanimous defeat in his Eastern Counties final.

“He was just a bit too busy for Nick,” said Anderson.

“He did stick at it well, to give him his due but the other boy was getting the better of the exchanges.”

No other Sudbury fighters were involved in the other Eastern Counties finals on the night, several of which saw withdrawals (view all the pictures from the night and purchase them via this link).

Three skills bouts kicked off the night with Anderson picking out 10-year-old Ellie Spencer as ‘really standing out’.

He said of her third outing in the ring: “To be honest if it had been a bout it would have been stopped.

“She was a southpaw as well and she dealt with that well.

“She has got something.”

Alfie Martin made his debut while Harvey Sistoe was also involved in a skills contest.

Of the eight competitive bouts involving Sudbury fighters, there were five wins to please Anderson, with the losing ones being described as ‘really close’ affairs.

He was left particularly impressed with Lewis Crissell’s debut as he ‘showed good skills’ to take a unanimous judges’ verdict as well as 11-year-old Ben Abbott’s latest outing, also a clean sweep from the judges.

He will enter Abbott into the National Schools championships later this year.

Ellie Mateer could now be on the March 15 show, after her opponent for Sunday pulled out.

