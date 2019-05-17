Scott Stannard showed more than 300 spectators packed into the Delphi Social Club why his coach believes he can go all the way in this year’s National School Championships.

Scott Stannard (red) in action against Pinewood Starr’s Felix Fitzharris at The Delphi Centre Picture: Paul Tebbutt

The 13-year-old put in a highly convincing display on Saturday to see off Wokingham-based Pinewood Starr’s Felix Fitzharris at under-34kg to advance through to the national semi-finals in Crawley this weekend.

The Sudbury Amateur Boxing Club member took a unanimous verdict on a day where nine other Eastern Counties fighters progressed from 26 bouts.

Club coach Neil Anderson said: “None of my boxers had ever beaten anyone from Pinewood Starr, who are now the most successful in the schoolboys, and Scott won it by a mile.

“He is looking sharp and even turned up on Sunday and came running with all the kids and won!

“He came out out of that last round and was not even out of breath, which is what you want.

“He trains so hard and he has something special about him.”

Stannard, who lost in the national semi-finals last year, is Suffolk’s only male representative in this year’s England Boxing Schools Championships, which take place at the K2 in Crawley on Saturday.

The draw was not known at the time of going to print but Stannard’s side included last year’s winner Tony O’Donnell, of Powerday Hooks ABC and runner-up Cain Alexander of Rotunda ABC, Liverpool.

O’Donnell has beaten Stannard twice before, including last year’s quarter-finals, but Anderson said both occasions it was a very tight call.

“He can beat him,” he said.

If Stannard makes it through Saturday’s semi-final he would stay on at the same venue to fight the final on Sunday, with past winners going on to represent England off the back of the national success.

Anderson believes the club may have only ever had one national champion at schoolboy level, though would he is certain there has not been a winners since the 1980s.

Stannard is not the only finalist this weekend from the club though, as Ellie Mateer, in her first season in the ring, has gained automatic entry – due to a lack of competitors – into the under-30kg Schools Championship Girls final, against Lilly Rae Ramshaw of Hastings & West Hill.