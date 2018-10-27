Jamie Bradbury is pleased to have Scott Sloots back in his Long Melford squad – but has said he will have to play his way back into a starting spot in his team.

The brother of Melford defender Ashley Sloots has returned to the club following a move only a month ago to fellow Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division side Hadleigh United not working out as planned.

Central midfielder Scott lost his place in the Brettsiders’ side to former Needham Market man Keiran Turner, leading to Shane Wardley agreeing to de-register him.

FOOTBALL - Long Melford (L) v Waltham Le Willows (W)..Pictured: Scott Sloots (L)...PICTURE: Mecha Morton.. (5051473)

Bradbury revealed he watched a couple of Melford games before his return was finalised but was sent out to play for the reserves on Saturday, and has been told he will have to earn his starting shirt back again at the mid-table outfit.

“Scott asked to come back and play with us because he has a brother who plays here and he was still mates with us all,” said manager Bradbury, whose side were due in action at Woodbridge Town in the League Challenge Cup Second Round last night, following back-to-back league wins.

“He had felt it might be a good opportunity to try something else with Hadleigh.

“I am not sure if he was getting as much football as he hoped straight away and he came to watch us a couple of times and said ‘look, I fancy coming back’.

“As we have been on a nice little run at the minute he has got to fight his way back in the side, the same as everyone.

“He can be a match-winner and does add strength to us.”

While he said the central midfield area is one place he feels they are already ‘fairly strong’, his return comes as news breaks of the extent of fellow central player Ben Judge’s knee injury, which is set to keep him out for the rest of the season. And it is a big blow, according to his manager.

Long Melford, Suffolk. Long Melford Manager Jamie Bradbury...Picture: MARK BULLIMORE. (5051462)

“It is ridiculous how good he is and I think he could play much higher,” he said.

“It is an opportunity for someone else to go in there though.”

Bradbury has been pleased with the response to an 8-1 home hammering by higher-league Felixstowe & Walton United in the Suffolk Premier Cup as his side have won back-to-back league games: 3-2 at Framlingham Town and then Saturday’s 3-0 home victory over Great Yarmouth Town. But he is not getting carried away ahead of a trip to 11th-placed FC Clacton on Saturday (3pm).

He said: “It is always a tough one there and we will be underdogs against a strong side.”