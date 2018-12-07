Isaac Skubich struck twice as AFC Sudbury Reserves came back from a goal down to beat Haverhill Borough 2-1 at the weekend.

MATCH WINNER: Isaac Skubich scored both of AFC Sudbury’s goals

The Yellows, who were looking to end a two-match winless run in the Thurlow Nunn League First Division North, trailed to Cameron Watson’s 15th-minute opener for the visitors.

Skubich got AFC back on level terms 10 minutes into the second half, before netting the winner from the penalty spot on 71 minutes.

It was a much changed Yellows line-up which hosted their fellow Suffolk side at King’s Marsh on Saturday, with five changes made from the previous week’s 2-1 defeat at Ipswich Wanderers.

Bradley Sayer, Ryan Pawandiwa and George Tatum returned to the AFC line-up, while there were first starts for Ben Harris and Jacob Thomas.

Borough started the game well and went ahead when the imposing centre-back Watson connected with a Ryan Swallow corner after 15 minutes.

Injuries to Ryan Phillips and Aaron Forshaw saw the visitors adjust their shape, and as the game entered its second period Borough dropped deeper and deeper as AFC got the upper hand.

Skubich levelled the game for Sudbury in the 55th minute after scoring with a mazy run through the Borough defence, and the striker doubled his tally, scoring the winner from the penalty spot 19 minutes from time.

AFC (10th) host Leiston Reserves (12th) this Saturday (3pm).

l Meanwhile, Cornard United will return to action this weekend when they host Felixstowe & Walton United Reserves at Blackhouse Lane.

The Ards (14th) were without a game last weekend, their last outing in the First Division North being a 4-0 home defeat to March Town United on November 24.

Matt Grove and Michael Schofield’s side entertain second-from-bottom Felixstowe on Saturday (3pm).