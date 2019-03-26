A penalty shoot-out win in the final match of the day ensured that AFC Sudbury will have all four of their Eastern Junior Alliance teams in this season’s Crown Imperial County Youth Cup Finals.

AFC Sudbury sides had already reached the finals of the Boys’ U13, U14 and U16 competitions, but their Under-15 side trailed Wickhambrook 2-0 at half-time, before two second-half goals forced the shoot-out.

It was AFC Sudbury who held their nerve to emerge 4-2 winners and so confirm their place in four finals as Sunday’s County Youth Cup Semi-Finals Day at The New Croft in Haverhill reached its conclusion.

AFC Sudbury Under-13s celebrate their progression to the county cup finals at Haverhill's New Croft ground on Sunday Picture: Suffolk FA (8042860)

A total of 20 Suffolk FA county cup semi-finals took place across the six boys’ and four girls’ age groups at The New Croft on Sunday, the second time in three years that the event had been hosted on the site operated by the Haverhill Community Sports Association.

AFC Sudbury’s 3-0 victory over Needham Market EJA Green in the Boys’ Under-16 semi-final prevented an all-Needham Market final, Needham Market EJA Blue beating Cornard Dynamos Blue 2-0 in the other tie.

However, Needham Market will have three representatives in the finals – the club’s Boys’ U14 and U15 sides winning their last-four ties.

The Crown Imperial County Youth Cup Finals Day will be staged on Sunday, May 12 at a venue to be confirmed.

Having also watched holders AFC Sudbury win their way through to a Portman Road final in the Suffolk Midweek Under-18s Cup via a 4-0 semi-final win at Mildenhall Town last Wednesday (King, Gravitt 2, Grimwood), chairman Andrew Long was quick to offer his congratulations and praise to all involved.

“Having so many AFC Sudbury teams qualifying for county finals truly is a fantastic achievement and a credit to all of the players, coaches, parents and supporters of all of the teams involved,” he said.

“Good luck to every team in their upcoming finals. They are credit to themselves and to the club”.

Last season saw AFC’s age group sides win three out of four county cup finals.

AFC Sudbury A, who will feature in the Suffolk Primary Cup final, defeated a Hedinghams side who play two divisions above themselves 2-1 at home on Friday to progress through to the Essex & Suffolk Border League Cup semi-finals.

* AFC Gold week 47: £100 (284) B Tatum, Beaconsfield Close, Sudbury; £10 (166) Mrs J Simpson, Lombardy Rd, Sudbury; £10 (223) P Scott, Constitution Hill, Sudbury.