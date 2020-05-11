Following clarification from the Government, games of singles tennis will be permitted between players from different households from Wednesday.

In Prime Minister Boris Johnson's 50-page Plan to Rebuild strategy for COVID-19 recovery, it stated that individuals 'can only exercise with up to one person from outside your household'.

Meanwhile, doubles matches can only take place among people from the same household.

tennis ball on a tennis court. (34548115)

A statement from the Lawn Tennis Association this afternoon read: "Following further clarifications we have received from Government, tennis activity in England will be able to take place outdoors from Wednesday with singles play only, other than where players are all from the same household in which case they can play doubles.

"We're finalising full guidance for players, coaches and venues and aim to share this as soon as possible."

