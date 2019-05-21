Great Cornard-raised Ollie Sims has signed a new contract with EFL League Two side Colchester United.

The 18-year-old attacker only signed his first professional deal at the turn of the year, but his progress has already been rewarded with fresh terms.

Sims, who is a former pupil at Thomas Gainsborough School, is one of three youngsters alongside Noah Chilvers and Callum Jones to have committed their futures to the JobServe Community Stadium.

Ollie Sims of Colchester United - Exeter City vs. Colchester United - Sky Bet League Two - St James Park, Exeter - 05/05/2018 - Photo by: Richard Blaxall / Colchester United. (10835400)

Colchester's director of football Tony Humes said: "These lads have shown their talent in the U23s over the past couple of years and certainly have the potential to become first team players."

"Noah has already had a taste of things with the squad and with continued hard work, the others should be joining him in being in and around the first team squad.

"It will be a big pre-season for all of them, but we have faith in them and that's why we were happy to offer them new contracts at the club."

The former Cornard Dynamos player is yet to make his senior debut for the Us.