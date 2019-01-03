Ollie Sims sees his first professional contract at Colchester United as another step towards achieving his burning ambition to play in the

Premier League one day.

The 17-year-old got the perfect Christmas present before returning to Great Cornard parents Lisa and Richard for the festivities, with a two-year deal offered at the Sky Bet League Two U’s.

The former Thomas Gainsborough School pupil has been with Colchester since under-12s, with his talents spotted playing for Cornard Dynamos.

Ollie Sims in action for Colchester United Under-23s against Charlton Athletic Picture: Tom West (6228392)

Sims, who plays as a left-sided midfielder or forward, is one of only two under-18 scholars to be offered two-year deals, to commence from the summer.

“Growing up everyone wants to be a professional footballer and now I am,” he said. “Playing for Colchester is good but I want to be at the highest level possible and see it as just a start.”

It is understood the U’s moved to tie him to a contract following interest from higher-league clubs.

But Sims, who got the taste of a being part of the U’s first-team match-day squad at the end of last season at Exeter, is now fully focused on his next target with Colchester.

“I want to play in the first team now, hopefully by the end of the season,” he said. “I feel like it (this season) has gone well. I have been playing regularly in the under-23s. I have been injured (knee) but I have been in the gym working my way back.”

Sims, who played five times as a 16-year-old in a one-month loan spell in the Bostik League Premier Division for Brightlingsea Regent in February, should be fully fit for selection soon.

He follows in the footsteps of Jamie Griffiths in progressing from Cornard Dynamos to signing a contract at a professional club.

Griffiths earned himself a deal at Ipswich Town but saw injuries knock him off his stride as he ended up back at home-town club AFC Sudbury before going on to earn promotion with Long Melford. He is now playing at Step 3 with Needham Market.

Of his contract at Colchester, Sims, who is set to officially sign the forms in the next few days, said: “It was ideal timing. They said you do not have to stress over Christmas about it. There was only three of us left out of a whole team and one other got a two-year contract and one got a one-year contract. It was a relief and just felt really good.”