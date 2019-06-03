Sudbury (131-5) continued their recent good form by comfortably beating Saffron Walden (127) by five wickets in the East Anglian Premier League.

Hosts Saffron Walden won the toss and in hot conditions decided to bat first.

Paddy Sadler clean bowled Giles Ecclestone for zero on the third ball of the day before Jonny Gallagher claimed the second wicket in the second over to leave the home side 4-2.

Sudbury v Frinton - Henry Shipley bowls for Sudbury.Pic - Richard Marsham. (10596556)

Zimbabwean overseas player Regis Chakabva then drove tamely into the hands of Kenny Moulton-Day at cover off the bowling of Sadler to make it 14-3.

The introduction of James Poulson to the attack brought immediate dividends as he removed Jack Sneath for just 12.

But that was to be the last meaningful part Poulson was to play, as a calf strain meant he was unable to bowl again during the innings.

Sudbury captain Adam Mansfield threw the ball to Henry Shipley in the absence of Poulson, and the New Zealand professional did not disappoint, finishing 12 overs 4-32.

Shipley bowled with aggression, targeting the stumps to dismiss the often stubborn resistance of the Walden batsmen. In among his wickets Shipley produced a superb piece of fielding to enact a run-out of Walden top-scorer Joe Barrs for 22.

Sudbury II v Elmstead - Kellan Waldock is given out LBW.Pic - Richard Marsham. (11598471)

The home side were bundled out for just 127 inside 48 overs.

Sudbury’s innings did not start well as Martyn Cull lobbed a catch to cover to depart for four.

Darren Batch joined Mansfield, and the pair put on 42 before Mansfield (22) was caught superbly at slip by Walden captain Ben Harris.

Ryan Vickery added nine before he edged behind and Batch departed in similar fashion two balls later to leave the visitors 61-4. But it was Shipley (47no), who was the man to turn the game in the Talbots’ favour once again, striking confident boundaries on all sides of the wicket in an impressive batting display.

Sudbury II v Elmstead - Kellan Waldock.Pic - Richard Marsham. (11598464)

The only other setback was the dismissal of Ben Parker for nine before Shipley saw Sudbury home with five wickets to spare.

The win saw Sudbury consolidate third spot ahead of hosting Horsford (6th) on Saturday (11am).

* It was a Super Saturday for the club with all four teams winning. See Thursday's Suffolk Free Press for all the details and Johnny Amos' take on it in his latest column.