Great Cornard-based Sharon Frost said it was ‘an amazing experience’ to represent Great Britain at the ITU 2019 World Multisport Championships in Pontevedra, Spain.

The athlete who belongs to north Essex club Born2Tri competed in the long distance triathlon on May 4, finishing 18th in the 45-49 female category.

Frost crossed the line in eight hours, 36 minutes and nine seconds in the event, which saw the swim cut from 3km to 1.5km due to the low air temperature.

She said: “This was a relief for me as I am not a strong swimmer, but the swim was in a river, so the first half we were swimming against the current which made it hard.”

She then had to complete a three-lap 100km bike leg with more than 5,000ft of climb.

This was followed by the four lap 30km run.

“This was relatively flat, but with a temperatures of around 25 degrees, this also wasn’t easy, but there was plenty of support from the crowds around the course to help get me through,” she said.

“It was amazing experience to be able to represent your country and wear official GB kit.”