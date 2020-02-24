The second section of the final stage of the 2020 Women’s Tour on Saturday, June 13, 2020 has been revealed, with the route passing through Clare and Cavendish.

Britain’s leading professional women’s cycle race will end in Suffolk for the first time since 2014 with a stage between Haverhill and Felixstowe.

The full 160-kilometre route is being revealed in a total of six sections, with each new segment revealed on Monday’s between now and March 23.

The Tour will take place from Monday 8 to Saturday 13 June, with Haverhill hosting the race for the first ever time.

The first action of stage six will likely take place as the world’s best riders approach Clare, a market town that sits on the north bank of the river Stour.

Located just a short distance east of the stage start in Haverhill (and kilometre zero, where racing during the stage officially begins), Clare is an old wool town and features over 130 listed buildings.

Riders will also pass by Cavendish, better known in the sport of cycling for being the surname of the greatest sprinter of all time, Mark.

The OVO Energy Women's Tour finishes in Stowmarket..Pictured: Jolien D'hoore takes the first green jersey of this years race as she wins the opening stage in Stowmarket ...PICTURE: Mecha Morton... (30019486)

It was last week revealed that the route would traverse a section of the B1115 passing through both Stowmarket – the host of last year's stage one finish – and Needham Market.

It looks likely – with the path the Stowmarket part of the route seems to take – to miss Bury St Edmunds this year, although that has not yet been confirmed, and pass through Long Melford before snaking north east towards Stowmarket.

The first stage, known as the Grand Depart, of the 2019 edition finished in Stowmarket last year, passing through Bury and Walsham-le-Willows on its route, with Jolien d'hoore crossing the finish line first.

The seventh edition of Britain’s most prestigious women’s race will continue to take place across six stages with a weekday-focused position to maximise the engagement from school and college pupils across the race.

Lizzie Deignan became the first rider to win the Women’s Tour for a second time in June 2019, winning stage five in Powys, Wales, on her way to a second overall title, adding to victory in the 2016 edition.

It is part of the 2020 UCI Women’s WorldTour, which will comprise 22 events, starting at the beginning of February in Australia and drawing to a close in China at the end of October.

During the nine months of competition, the best women cyclists in the world will compete on the roads of 11 countries on four continents, including Great Britain in June.

