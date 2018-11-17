Kieran Clements is pleased with his performance in his senior Team GB debut, as he represented England at the opening IAAF Cross Country Permit event in the series.

The 24-year-old athlete, from Hadleigh, came 27th in a field of elite athletes at the Cross Internacional de Atapuerca in Burgos on Saturday, which saw Rio Olympic’s youngest athlete Jacob Kiplimo (Uganda) romp home ahead of the rest.

Clements finished in 27 minutes and five seconds – with Kiplimo’s winning time at 25:10 – to be the second GB athlete across the finishing line of the 9km race, behind 2014 European 10,000m silver medallist Andy Vernon (12th).

“I’m very happy with the race,” Clements said. “It was a solid performance and a great overall experience.

Kieran Clements, from Hadleigh, in competition. Picture: Contributed (5357966)

“The race was on another level to anything I’ve experienced before – the East African guys up at the front are world class, some of them world and Olympic medallists.

“I’m very pleased with how I ran my own race and was competitive with the second pack.”

He said the race had doubled up as the trial for the Spanish European cross country team, with the 2018 European Cross Country Championships due to take place in Tilburg, Netherlands, from December 9 – to add to the competitive atmosphere.

Clements will attempt to qualify for the nation at the Sefton Park Cross Country event in Liverpool on November 24, part of the British Athletics Cross Challenge Series which doubles up as the UK’s European Cross Country Championships Trials.

“Andy Vernon has been in great form lately and is looking like a lock (sure thing) to make the British team for the Euros,” he said.

“So hopefully finishing not too distant from him in Spain means I’ll be in with a shot come Liverpool in two weeks.

“If the selection criteria is the same as it was when I was a junior, it’ll be automatic selection for the first three, then the next three spots on the team will be up to the selection panel,” he added.

“Usually they just pick the next three from the trial so top six is the aim – qualification is definitely the goal short term, but I’m not pinning all my hopes on this one race.

“I’m still adapting back to racing cross country and my main focus for the future is definitely still on the roads.”