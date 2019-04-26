For Long Melford and Halstead Town their whole Thurlow Nunn League seasons hang on Saturday’s last 90 minutes of action for very different reasons.

Back-to-back victories for Melford over the Easter weekend have seen them take their fight to preserve their Premier Division status into their own hands.

But for Halstead, Friday night’s 2-1 home loss to Wivenhoe Town looked to have completely blown their chances of a possible promotion from the First Division South as a best runner-up as control of second spot slipped away.

ON TARGET: Anthony Waugh celebrates scoring for Long Melford in their 2-2 draw with Gorleston Picture: Mecha Morton (9076476)

A home defeat for Coggeshall United in their game in hand on Monday suddenly re-opened the door for Mark McLean’s side to have a chance in finishing second and gives them a slim hope of still securing promotion to cling on to.

Reflecting on a rollercoaster four days, the Halstead boss said: “Devastated was the word really. I thought we had blown our chance and then we get it again.

“Any other season we would be promoted. It is being done on points per game for second and it looks like we would currently be coming up short.

“But our players have done a fantastic job and I do not want that to be lost.

“I don’t know how long it is since Halstead have had a season like this.”

FOOTBALL - Haverhill Borough (H) v Long Melford (L)...Pictured: Long Melford Manager Jamie Bradbury....PICTURE: Mecha Morton.. (9076275)

The Humbugs need to beat mid-table Wormley Rovers on Saturday (3pm) and hope hosting champions Hashtag United defeat Coggeshall. In order to achieve promotion, they will need a big swing in results of other sides occupying similar positions across the country.

Melford boss Jamie Bradbury takes his side to Thetford Town (14th) knowing they need only a point to guarantee their survival.

But he says relief, rather than joy would be the overriding emotion.

Halstead Town v Hashtag United - Manager, Mark McLean.Pic - Richard Marsham. (9076188)

“We didn’t want to be in this position at the start of the season,” he said.

“We’ve got a lot of good players and our aim was to build on our good season last season where we finished mid-table and (push up) into the top half of the table.

“Injuries and availability of players made it difficult at times.

“If we get that all important point it will be more of a relief than a delight.

“We should not have gotten ourselves into the position (we are in) in the first place.”

l More from Bradbury and McLean on pages 60 & 61